Miranda Lambert Posts First Photo Since Relationship Turmoil

Miranda Lambert looked perfectly at ease in a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, despite the ongoing drama of her relationship with Evan Felker.

Lambert posed beside some friends, flashing a peace sign in these distinctly un-peaceful times for the country star. “We had us a Monday funday!” she wrote.

Lambert has been battling the rumor mill for weeks after it was revealed that she is dating Evan Felker, lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours, the band that opened a few dates for her on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour in February.

Felker was a married man when he set out on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour, and he’s now seeking a divorce.

A source close to the Felker family told PEOPLE that Lambert was the sole cause of this impending divorce.

“The notion that [Felker and Nelson’s] divorce happened for any reason other than that is complete bulls—,” they said. They added that Felker had sprung the divorce filings on his wife after a five year relationship.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” said the source. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

Lambert’s ex, Blake Shelton, appeared to sympathize with Felker’s wife. He posted a cryptic tweet last week that many assumed was related to Lambert’s tumultuous love life.

“Been taking the high road for a long time,” he wrote. “I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma.”

However, when asked directly about the tweet on Extra on Monday, Shelton denied any connection to his ex.

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that,” he said.