Miranda Lambert stepped in to help out her home state over the weekend, joining the lineup for the We're Texas livestream concert benefitting those affected by the recent winter storms in the state. The country star shared a video performance from outside on her porch, her phone and a can of something cold on the railing beside her.

Decked out in full Western wear including jeans, a hat, bandana and a shirt with patches that read "School Crossing Guard" and "Outlaw," Lambert strummed a pink acoustic guitar as she sang. "This song is called 'Heart Like Mine,'" she said ahead of the performance, a banner under her name sharing her hometown of Klein, Texas. "Hope you like it; it's an oldie but a goodie." "Heart Like Mine" was the fifth and final single from the Grammy winner's 2009 album, Revolution, and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 44 on the Billboard 100 chart.

"I’m proud help my home state and be part of @officiallymcconaughey and @camilamcconaughey’s We’re Texas virtual benefit concert with the @jklivinfoundation," Lambert wrote on Instagram, encouraging her fans to "Show helps Texans recovering from February’s storm."

Along with Lambert, other performers during We're Texas included Charlie Sexton, Clint Black, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers and Willie Nelson. There were also appearances from a number of Texas-born celebrities including Alex Bregman, Angie Harmon, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Clayton Kershaw, Colt McCoy, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Jordan Spieth, Liza Koshy, Marcus Lemonis, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Troy Aikman and Woody Harrelson.

The event was organized by Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves to benefit those affected by storms and support volunteers in their long-term recovery efforts. According to Deadline, We're Texas has so far raised $7.7 million, and donations are still arriving. "A lot of Texans are hurting right now," McConaughey said in a statement announcing the show, via the San Antonio Current. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. The We’re Texas virtual event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time."