Watch Miranda Lambert Perform ‘Ugly Lights’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

There was nothing unattractive about Miranda Lambert‘s recent performance of “Ugly Lights” on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The singer was all smiles as she performed the song, singing lines like, “And I don’t try to justify / The reason I’m not living right / I wear my sadness like a souvenir / I drink too much to fall apart / That’s how I fight this broken heart / So what, if I feel comfortable in here … I’ll be sitting here alone / When the ugly lights come on.”

“Ugly Lights” is from Lambert’s double-disc The Weight of These Wings, released one year after Lambert’s divorce from Blake Shelton, even though the singer insists the project is not just about their split.

“My intention was to use it as therapy, to figure this sh–– out,” Lambert tells Hits Daily Double. “I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer. That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, ‘I get it — I’ve been there too.’ And ‘It’s why I relate to you, because I went through the same thing.’ It made me feel so alone, as much as it does anybody else. There’s fun stuff on there too. I feel like I’ve captured the seven stages of grief, but it took me 24 songs to get there.”

Lambert co-wrote “Ugly Lights” with longtime collaborators Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose, admitting that her writing is better than it’s ever been.

“I feel like I’m finally coming into my own as a writer, to really be where I want to be with it,” Lambert shares. “I think it comes with life and time. Having the first 12 years of my career being really balls-to-the-wall, work, work, work, get to the goal, get to the next goal. You reach a place where you have to slow down; you have to breathe and look.”

The 34-year-old is currently out with Little Big Town on their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour, but she also reveals she is working on new music with the Pistol Annies trio, which also includes Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Lambert, who dated Anderson East after her marriage ended, and is now reportedly in a relationship with Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, is no longer afraid to be who she is, on or off stage.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” Lambert maintains. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. [laughs] I won’t be any good anymore.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill