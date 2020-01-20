Miranda Lambert Opens up About Reason for Honoring First Responders on Wildcard Tour

At each stop on Miranda Lambert‘s Wildcard Tour, she is honoring a first responder, who has been nominated by their friends and peers. Lambert is opening up about her reason for honoring first responders on her tour, sharing her thoughts in a video she posted, alongside her husband, New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“We are in Tupelo, Mississippi, kicking off the Wildcard Tour with Cody Johnson and LANCO,” Lambert stated in the video. “We are doing something really cool in this tour that I want to tell you all about. Last November, when we were releasing Wildcard, we stopped by Nash FM to see Kelly Ford, and she is doing this thing where every Friday she nominates a first responder to be honored. I got to nominate Brendan that day, from the NYPD, and it really inspired me. So on this whole tour, we’re going to work with the radio stations in certain cities, and hopefully have you guys nominated somebody that you think needs recognition for all their hard work.

“These brave men and women are keeping our lives safe every day,” she added. “I’m a cop’s kid and now I’m married to a cop. I have firemen in my family, so I really appreciate everything everybody does, and I wanna meet these people on the road. They get two meet and greets and two tickets.”

Lambert, who met McLoughlin while he was working as a police officer at Good Morning America, where Lambert was performing with Pistol Annies, previously explained why she felt it was important to honor the first responders while on the road.

“I was really inspired by Kelly Ford, who honors a first responder every Friday on her show, and last November I got to nominate my husband, Brendan,” Lambert said. “I wanted to be able to spread that to every city we’re visiting on the Wildcard Tour, and say thank you to the brave men and women who keep those places safe.

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to hear stories of local heroes,” she added, “and I’m honored to have them as our guests every night.”

