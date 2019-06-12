Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation March Sets New Adoption Record at CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation set a new adoption record at CMA Fest! After the MuttNation March officially kicked off CMA Fest, by the end of the four-day event, 61 dogs had been adopted — marking a new adoption high for the worthwhile cause.

“To the uninitiated, it probably sounded like dogs barking. But to me, knowing the pure joy that comes with owning a rescue dog – or eight – it was music to my ears,” Lambert said in a statement. “We were all marching on behalf of MuttNation to raise awareness for shelter pet adoption and in support of animal rescues across the country – and because it’s fun and it’s our passion.”

Lambert previously spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about returning to CMA Fest for the MuttNation March, and why it was so important to her.

“We did in 2016,” said the singer. “We needed to take a year off to regroup, because we needed to make it a little more functional. I’m hoping that this is the second year of 25 years, because I love it, I want to grow it. I want to see 10,000 people walking across the bridge. It’s really important. It’s a cause close to my heart, MuttNation. I’m just trying to raise awareness for shelter pets. It’s the most important thing to me, is that people adopt and not shop.”

The Texas native is busy with her successful music career, but still devotes plenty of time to MuttNation.

“I’m as hands on as I can possibly be,” Lambert maintained. “I want to be more hands on. I help do the renovations. I kind of was in charge of a shelter for awhile in Oklahoma. It was really hard work, but worth it. And with [Hurricane] Harvey, that’s my home state, I was in Houston for a week, and it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it was so rewarding.”

MuttNation just celebrated a decade in business, with Lambert hinting their work is really only just beginning.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” Lambert said. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

To find out more about MuttNation, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond