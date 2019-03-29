Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Grants Five Shelters with ‘SPA Days’

Miranda Lambert’s love for music is only matched by her love for dogs. The singer, who launched the MuttNation Foundation with her mother, Beverly Lambert in 2009, just announced the addition of SPA (Shelter Pet Adoption) Days, designed to help animal rescues increase their adoption numbers.

The SPA Days initiative began with five shelters, which were each provided with a toolkit that included collars for their adoptable dogs, a MuttNation banner customized with their shelter’s name, as well as a check for $1,000 to help cover the costs of their event. MuttNation also promoted the shelters on their own social media channels as well.

All five of the shelters initially chosen for the SPA Days had participated in Lambert’s Fill the Red Wagon initiative, which invited fans attending any of her shows to bring items like food, treats and other supplies, all donated to a local shelter.

“Fill the Little Red Wagon is one way I can help shelters while I’m on the road, giving them visibility and helping them stock up on food and supplies,” Lambert said. “And it’s great to have a chance to connect more closely with some of my mutt-loving fans.”

The Texas native, who is the proud owner of eight dogs, most of which she keeps at her 400-acre farm in Tennessee, just celebrated the ten year anniversary of MuttNation, by giving away $150,000 in surprise grants.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert said in a statement of the milestone. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

Lambert not only supports MuttNation through her own resources, but she also encourages her friends and family to add four-legged friends to their family.

“They all know it’s coming!” Lambert told Parade. “I always encourage people to adopt instead of shop [at pet stores]. So many homeless dogs are getting overlooked because of breeders,” she says. “I’m a pretty great matchmaker, I have to say. I tell them, ‘There’s always room for one more.’”

Lambert recently announced she was giving fans a chance to meet her at one of her upcoming shows. Although she only has a handful of concerts scheduled for the remainder of the year, she did just divulge she was back to writing, hinting that hopefully a new album, along with a new tour, will soon be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond