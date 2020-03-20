Miranda Lambert Shares Music Video for Latest Single ‘Bluebird’

Miranda Lambert released the music video for her latest single, “Bluebird,” on Friday, March 20, giving fans something new to stream as they practice social distancing. The video begins with a clip of a bluebird in a cage before switching to Lambert, wearing a blue feathered dress, blue rhinestoned gloves and blue eyeshadow, sitting in a gilded cage of her own. The cage is on a stage in a theater which is filled with patrons, also dressed in period clothes, sitting at tables and watching Lambert as the cage spins.

At the end of the video, the bluebird leaves its cage and flies away before Lambert leaves hers and walks down a hallway, trailing a cape of feathers behind her. The country singer took to Instagram to share the news with the caption, “The Bluebird music video is out now. Life is going to give you lemons, but going through things and overcoming problems makes us appreciate the good times,” seemingly alluding to the song and also possibly to social distancing.

“Bluebird” comes from Lambert’s latest album, Wildcard, which was released in November. The song was written by Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby and is currently No. 29 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 13 weeks.

“I love ‘Bluebird.’ It’s a song like I’ve never written before and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Lambert said in a statement. “Since I wrote it, I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I live on a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me. Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it’s a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it.”

