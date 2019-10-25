Miranda Lambert Drops Lyric Video for ‘Tequila Does’ From Upcoming ‘Wildcard’ Album

We are one week away from the release of Miranda Lambert‘s highly-anticipated Wildcard album, and the singer has now dropped a lyric video for “Tequila Does,” one of the tracks off the record. The song was written by Lambert, along with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and was – not surprisingly – inspired by having something to drink.

“I was in Texas with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram,” Lambert previously shared at an industry event celebrating the upcoming release of Wildcard. “Last time we were together, we wrote ‘Tin Man,’ so there was good mojo there. We were hanging out drinking tequila, and I feel like anytime we drink tequila, everything’s better. Not the next day, but right then. And so we were like, ‘What are we going to write next?’ And I was like, ‘Well tequila seems to be trending. Maybe we should write something about tequila,’ as I’m shooting my one too many mimosas.

“Anyways, we wrote one about tequila,” she continued. “It sounds just like Texas and it’s one of my favorites. We’ve been doing it live and it makes me happy. I feel like I’m instantly on a stage in [Texas] … If you don’t like this and you don’t think it’s perfect, then you don’t like country music.”

Lambert has promised Wildcard will be her most honest album to date, chronicling how she went from a dark time in her life to finding joy and happiness again.

There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,’” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. “Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

Lambert’s debut single from Wildcard, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” is in the Top 20, and still climbing. Lambert will perform the song at the upcoming CMA Awards, where she is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The Texas native will wrap up her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour in November, and then enjoy a little bit of time off the road, before launching her Wildcard Tour in January. Find tour dates, and pre-order Wildcard, by visiting Lambert’s website.

