Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert Announce Bandwagon Tour Opening Acts

Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert will hit the road this summer on their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour, and the two acts have officially announced their opening acts for the trek.

The artists will be joined by Tenille Townes, Oklahoma country group Turnpike Troubadours and the Steel Woods on their tour, which is set to begin on July 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All three acts are up and comers in the world of country music, with their unique sounds lending nicely towards that of Lambert and Little Big Town‘s meaningful music.

Also joining the tour will be Nashville songwriter Natalie Hemby, who has written hits for both Lambert and Little Big Town including “White Liar,” “Baggage Claim” and “Pontoon.”

Both Lambert and Little Big Town are currently on the road on their own tours, with Lambert headlining her Livin’ Like Hippies trek and Little Big Town traveling on their the Breakers Tour. Both acts are also nominated for multiple honors at the upcoming ACM Awards, which will take place on April 15 in Las Vegas.

Lambert, who will perform at the ceremony, is nominated for four awards including Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for her writing work on her track “Tin Man.”

Little Big Town is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, Single Record of the Year for “Better Man” and Album of the Year for their project The Breaker.

See the full list of Bandwagon Tour dates below.

7/12/18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion***

7/13/18 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center***

7/14/18 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center***

7/20/18 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre *

7/21/18 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center *

8/2/18 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf at Orange Beach *

8/3/18 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/4/18 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

8/10/18 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

8/11/18 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion **

8/16/18 Darien Center NY Darien Lake Amphitheater *

8/17/18 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion *

8/18/18 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion *

8/23/18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage *

8/24/18 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre *

8/25/18 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*denotes Turnpike Troubadours select dates

**denotes The Steel Woods select dates

***denotes Natalie Hemby select dates

Tenille Townes joins for all dates

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com