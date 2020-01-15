Miranda Lambert to Launch Fill the Little Red Wagon with Tractor Supply on Wildcard Tour

She is doing it again! Miranda Lambert officially announced that she is once again launching her MuttNation’s Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign in partnership with Tractor Supply, as part of her Wildcard Tour. The Fill the Little Red Wagon initiative provides a place for fans to bring food, treats, supplies and cash donations for animals in each tour spot, with the donations given to a local shelter in each city where Lambert performs.

“Fill the Little Red Wagon is one my favorite MuttNation programs,” Lambert said in a statement. “It lets me combine my music with mutts by working with a shelter in every town we play. Shelters always need help and, with the support of my fans, volunteers, Tractor Supply and Live Nation, we’ve collected literally tons of food, toys and supplies for mutts nationwide.”

“Our team at Tractor Supply is so excited to be a part of Fill the Little Red Wagon with Miranda and MuttNation as she takes her Wildcard tour out on the road,” said Nicole Logan, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Tractor Supply. “Supporting animal shelters across the country is a cause we’re passionate about at Tractor Supply, and we hope all the fans will bring a donation with them to the show.”

Each fan who makes a donation to the Fill the Little Red Wagon will sign up for a chance for them and their guest to meet Lambert. Lambert and her mother, Beverly, started MuttNation in 2009, as a way to support a cause they were passionate about: animal rescue and adoption.

“When you finally get to place in your career where people are paying attention, you have to decide what you want to use your platform for,” Lambert explained to PopCulture.com. “I just knew right away it was gonna be dogs — I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life and strays and people just dumping them off — I grew up in the country.”

“We’ve done so much but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” she added. “There’s so much work ahead of us.”

In addition to supporting animals, the Texas native will also honor first responders at each tour spot. Lambert kicks off her Wildcard Tour on Thursday, Jan. 16, with Cody Johnson and LANCO serving as her opening acts. Find tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal