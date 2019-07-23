Miranda Lambert’s ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ Cleans up at Radio

Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is cleaning up at radio. The feisty single became the most added song of the week for country stations. The success marks Lambert’s career best, with her first solo release in nearly three years.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” is the debut single from Lambert’s upcoming, still-untitled new album, and was inspired by real-life events.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wrote ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ with the Love Junkies, some of my favorite people to write with—Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey,” Lambert told Nash Country Daily. “And I had the title for a while written down in my phone. We like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together. I feel like the song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives, and realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little unclean at times or hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass and it all comes out in the wash.

“That’s something that all of our moms would say to us when we were little — let’s not worry about a stain,” she added. “I’m really proud of it. It’s a really fun song.”

The 35-year-old hasn’t released many details of her upcoming project, but she does reveal there is a duet with Maren Morris on the new set of tunes, called “Too Pretty for Prison.”

“This new record has so many little details on it that become my favorites every time I listen, but one of those details is a fellow Texan and labelmate,” Lambert told iHeartRadio. “My friend Maren Morris sang on a song with me that I also wrote with The Love Junkies, and I knew from the second we were writing it that I would love to have Maren on it. It popped in my head right away before the song was even done.

“So, I asked her to come in and sing on it,” she continued. “It’s such a girl anthem. It’s called ‘Too Pretty For Prison,’ and it was actually inspired by Karen Fairchild. We were having a wine night and I always tell all of my friends leaving, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re too pretty for prison.’ So, thanks Karen, for sharing that wine bottle with me and for taking an Uber.”

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM