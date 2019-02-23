Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shows off Washboard Abs in Newly Resurfaced Steamy Video

Miranda Lambert’s new husband Brendan McLoughlin showed off his shirtless face moves move in a recently leaked video.

The NYPD officer was caught on camera dancing shirtless during a “boys only” vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, back in July 2017.

The footage shows McLoughlin rolling his hips and showing off his body and dance moves to a group of friends by the beach.

The woman who shot the video told the outlet that the then-engaged man — not to Lambert at the time — was very flirtatious during the trip when he and his friends joined her group to celebrate a bachelorette party.

The video comes as reports have surfaced that the “Tin Man” singer’s new beau lived a double life and cheated on his former fiancée with the mother of his three-month-old son.

Lambert shocked fans last week when she revealed on social media that she and McLoughlin had secretly gotten married in Nashville, Jan. 26.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, alongside the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

The announcement led to an avalanche of coverage that resulted in McLoughlin being taken off the streets and is now tasked with working behind a desk in the Manhattan police station.

“It would be hard to do his job with photographers and reporters hounding him,” a source told the New York Post, following reports that a news station attempted to interview the police officer while he was on duty earlier this week.

The woman who leaked the video recalled her time hanging out with McLoughlin to the DailyMail.

“We were all joking that he should have been a male stripper or something,” she told the outlet, adding that the newlywed was with a group of seven to eight other men. “He told us he used to be a stripper, I don’t know if he was telling the truth or not, but the way he danced made us think it was true.”

Despite revealing he was engaged at the time, the source said McLoughlin was flirting with one of her bachelorette party friends.

“During the day he was talking about his fiancée and saying he loved her, but when we went out that night, to a different bar, he got really flirty with some of my friends and also this one girl that he used to date.”

“We thought he was cute at first, then we got to know his personality and saw how he was acting with all these girls while he had a fiancée. He seemed way less attractive after that, like not attractive at all anymore,” she added.

Lambert and McLoughlin have remained silent since the announcement of their wedding, however, they were photographed walking around New York City together showing off their matching wedding bands.