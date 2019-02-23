Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Recently Praised for Heroic Actions as NYPD Officer

Miranda Lambert’s new husband Brendan McLoughlin is a local hero.

The music superstar shocked fans Saturday when she revealed she was a married woman once again with the New York City police officer.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on Instagram and Twitter, alongside two sweet photos from their happy day.

“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for… me,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji and the sweet hashtag “the one.”

Not much is known about Lambert’s 28-year-old new hubby, though it appears he may have been recently commended for his heroic work in the New York Police Department.

The official Twitter account shared a photo of the officer after he was recognized for his actions back in March 2018.

This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/7SooN2O9GS — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) March 12, 2018

Lambert and McLoughlin may not have been seeing each other for too long before tying the knot, as the “Tin Man” singer confirmed to The Tennessean she was single back in August.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told the outlet at the time, confirming that she was “happily single.”

“You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts,” she added.

It seems that Lambert, 35, has found her new love, who according to PEOPLE, recently welcomed a a child from a previous relationship. According to the outlet, McLoughlin is the new father of a 3-month-old, making Lambert a new step mom.

Aside from his background as an officer, McLoughlin also tried his hand at modeling, when he created himself a profile on Model Mayhem, a popular site for models to network and find jobs in the industry.

“My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio,” reads the Model Mayhem profile page, last updated in 2011 and showing a shirtless picture of McLoughlin.

“My style is all american boy/ abercrombie/ sporty but I’m open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions,” the profile continued.

