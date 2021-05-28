Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Sing 'Grease' Duet at Her New Restaurant

✖

Just call Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendon McLoughlin Danny and Sandie! As the country music icon undertakes a new business endeavor, she and McLoughlin broke in the restaurant with a little Grease duet. During Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina's opening on Nashville's famous Broadway strip on Tuesday, the couple took part in some adorable Grease karaoke. Is there anything sweeter than "Summer Nights?" Lambert made history as the first female artist to open a bar on Broadway, an accomplishment that she has earned with pride.

"I am definitely proud to be the girl down there with my name on a honky-tonk sign," Lambert told Entertainment Tonight. "That makes me very happy." According to ET, Casa Rosa is "a little taste of Texas in Tennessee" and Lambert couldn't be happier with how it turned out. "It's a tequila bar and Tex-Mex and taco bar," Lambert explained. "My favorite things are the pink tufted booths and the giant rhinestone saddle. You heard me right! It's hanging. It's a disco ball saddle and it's humongous and it makes me just smile from ear to ear."

This new restaurant comes on the heels of the news that Lambert and McLoughlin are building a new house. Lambert revealed to Taste of Country that she and McLoughlin are currently living in a small cabin while they build their dream home. "I moved, and I’m creating a new magic porch," she said. "We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house." Lambert's fans are familiar with her "magic porch," the spot where she has written a number of songs and filmed several performances over the past year. The porch is located on the Tennessee farm she and McLoughlin previously shared, which has made a number of appearances on Lambert's Instagram.

Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019 and split their time between New York City, where McLoughlin was based as an NYPD officer, and Tennessee before officially settling in the Volunteer State. The country star added that there's one question she's been hearing a lot when it comes to her new spread. "Everyone is like, 'Where you gonna put your Grammy?'" she said. "I’m like, 'I don’t know yet. I’ll let you all know when you get there.'"