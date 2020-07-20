Miranda Lambert Gives an Adorable Update on 'Vicious' New Kitten Tequila

✖

Miranda Lambert recently added a new member to her family when she and husband Brendan McLoughlin spotted a kitten on the side of the road, and the singer shared an update on her tiny new addition with fans last week. Lambert used Instagram to post a pair of videos of Tequila, the first showing the orange and white kitten stretching as he reclined on his bed.

In the second clip, Tequila was sitting on his mom's lap, where he proceeded to gnaw on her hand, prompting Lambert to exclaim, "Ow!" After revealing that the kitten's full name is Tequila Sunrise, Lambert wrote in her caption that the tiny cat goes from "cute" to "vicious." She also wrote that one of her dogs, Delta Dawn, was "pretending not to notice his existence." The Texas native also responded to a fan who commented on the video and joked, "Tequila has been vicious to me in the morning also! Just a different kind! HA!" "That’s a good one. Me too! Whew," Lambert wrote back.

Lambert and McLoughlin rescued Tequila after they found him on a highway in Texas last month, a story Lambert shared with fans on Instagram. "Two lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70," she began, writing that McLoughlin was driving and slowed down to do a U-turn. After she asked her husband why he was turning around, he told her, "There’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop." "Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him," she continued before sharing that the couple stopped at Lambert's mom and dad's house on their way home, where her dad, Rick Lambert, met his "new bestie." "This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ," she wrote. "He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces. Y’all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!"

The "Bluebird" singer accompanied her caption with a slideshow that included pictures of Tequila standing on a star-patterned bathing suit, sitting on McLoughlin's shoulder as he was driving and laying on Lambert's dad's chest. Once home, Tequila joined Lambert and McLoughlin's many animals at their Tennessee farm including dogs, cats, bunnies and horses. The couple also has a chicken coop, which they dubbed Coop DeVille.