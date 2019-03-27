Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson and More to Collaborate During 2019 ACM Awards

The 2019 ACM Awards are less than one month away, and while a majority of this year’s performers have already been announced, the Academy has officially revealed the lineup for this year’s collaborations, sharing the news on March 26.

This year’s ACMs will retain the show’s “ACM Flashbacks” performances, which will feature George Strait teaming with Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs performing with Brooks & Dunn. Lambert, who is the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history with 32 wins, will also perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Other collaborations include ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, with both singers also slated to perform again during the broadcast — Aldean with Florida Georgia Line (likely for the group’s new collaboration “Can’t Hide Red”), while Clarkson will team with Dan + Shay in a performance almost certain to include their duet “Keeping Score.”

Dierks Bentley will perform with Brandi Carlile, Eric Church will take the stage with Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will likely sing their own collaborative track, “All My Favorite People.” In addition, Kane Brown will make a cross-genre move when he performs with singer Khalid.

Combs was recently named the ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year, McBryde was named New Female Artist of the Year and LANCO scored the award for New Group of the Year. All three winners received the big news in a phone call from Carrie Underwood, who shared a clip of the artists getting their calls on Instagram.

“This was a fun surprise to be a part of this weekend!” she wrote. “Congrats to all of the @ACMAwards New Artist winners!”

The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will also see performances from Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, LANCO, Underwood and McEntire. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com