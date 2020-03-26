Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line Among Performers for ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

We now know who will be performing for the ACM Presents: Our Country, slated in place of the ACM Awards, which were rescheduled due to coronavirus. Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani and Carrie Underwood are just a few of the artists who will perform, from the comfort of their own homes, during the two-hour special.

ACM Presents: Our Country will also feature a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who passed away on Friday, March 20. Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will each share personal thoughts on the country music icon, as well as perform some of Rogers’ biggest hits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5th due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The show will “share some heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits,” a press release previously said, adding that it will “be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

In addition to the performances, artists will share personal thoughts, while footage from previous years is also shown. Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown with John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and Keith Urban.

“Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times,” said Amy Thurlow, President, dick clark productions. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The new date for the ACM Awards is Wednesday, Sept. 16. Urban, who was scheduled to make his inaugural hosting debut for the ACM Awards in April, will still host. A venue for the rescheduled event has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer