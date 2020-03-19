ACM Awards Announce 'ACM Presents: Our Country' Special, Stars to Perform From Home

It was announced on Sunday that this year's ACM Awards will be postponed until September, and the Academy of Country Music has now announced that in its place, it will air a special titled ACM Presents: Our Country, which will feature some of country music's biggest stars performing from home. The special will air Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Artists will appear from their homes via video chat "to share some heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits," a press release shares. The special will also air footage from previous ACM Award broadcast and will "be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most."

The 2020 ACM Awards were originally scheduled to air live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. Nominees were announced last month and are led by Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dan Huff, who scored five nods each. The first round of performers had also been announced and included Miranda Lambert and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban.

"Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5th due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "We are thrilled to announce 'ACM Presents: Our Country,' an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

"Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times," said Amy Thurlow, President, dick clark productions. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history."

"Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. "From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and dick clark productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe."

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury/ACMA2019