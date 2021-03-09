See Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Hold Hands in NYC

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have been spotted publicly displaying their relationship for the first time, with the pair holding hands while strolling the streets of New York City on Wednesday, July 18.

In photos shared by Us Weekly, the two look fully loved-up as they walk hand-in-hand, with Felker putting his arm around Lambert’s shoulder.

Another shot sees the two happily smiling at each other, with Lambert clad in a black dress embroidered with colorful flowers, complemented by black ankle boots and accentuated by chain detailing.

“They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on,” a source said. “At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.”

The couple enjoyed time in the city one day before Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, joined Lambert for a show at Jones Beach on Thursday, July 19.

Rumors began circulating that Lambert and Felker were dating earlier this year, with things taking a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Felker is still technically married to estranged wife Staci Felker.

Evan filed for divorce from Staci in February, according to E! News, with the Turnpike Troubadours serving as opening act on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour on select dates that month. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with now-ex Anderson East.

The photos of Lambert and Evan come just about one week after Staci shared an Instagram post in which she wrote that Evan was not there for her when she was recently hospitalized.

After sharing that she is “ultimately gonna be fine physically,” Staci wrote that she wants to “talk about real men.”

“Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year, a man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week,” she wrote.

While Staci didn’t explicitly name Evan, the fact that she referred to herself as “his wife” makes it clear who she is discussing.

“Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him,” she continued. “That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

Photo Credit: Getty / C Flanigan