Miranda Lambert Enjoys Date Night With Husband Brendan McLoughlin at Aerosmith’s Vegas Show

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin stepped out for an unforgettable date night.

As shown in a photo published by Us Weekly, the newlyweds were at the opening night for Aerosmith’s new Las Vegas residency, entitled “Deuces Are Wild.” The happy couple is all smiles as they stand with singer Gwen Sebastian and a friend in front of an Aerosmith-themed backdrop.

Lambert let her fan-flag fly when it came to her outfit. While her bottoms were a simple set of blue jeans with a multi-colored belt, her T-shirt featured the album artwork from the band’s 1975 album Toys in the Attic. They also used a red banana to complete the casual look.

McLoughlin also kept things casual when it came to his outfit. He rocked a pink T shirt, brown jacket and grey pants. He is also seen wearing a cross necklace.

It has been a whirlwind romance for the pair, as they reportedly met in November and soon tied the knot in January. Lambert then kept the marriage under wraps for several weeks, waiting to show her hand on Valentine’s Day.

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, alongside the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

The pair have been inseparable ever since, but they may have to put some distance between one another soon. Lambert is set to embark on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, which will see her share the stage with Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies (a side project of Lambert’s), Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said in a release. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists, and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM