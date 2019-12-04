Miranda Lambert Encourages Fans to Pledge to Volunteer on Giving Tuesday

Miranda Lambert is known almost as much for her generous heart as she is for her award-winning music. The 36-year-old runs her non-profit, the MuttNation Foundation, helping animals and animal shelters all over the country, which is why Lambert is speaking out on Giving Tuesday — held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:51am PST

“Volunteering is one of my favorite ways to help animal shelters, so for [Giving Tuesday, MuttNation] and I are asking you to join us in signing a pledge to volunteer! When you sign the pledge and complete your volunteer day, your shelter will be entered to win a $1,000 grant!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert previously opened up about her MuttNation Foundation, and why it was one of the most important things she has done with her career.

“I’m basically pretty simple,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “It comes down to music and mutts. That’s kind of my life. So when I can combine the two, I’m a happy woman.”

Lambert just released her Wildcard album, and will hit the road on her Wildcard Tour early next year, but she is still devoting much of her time to MuttNation as well.

“We have our hand in everything,” Lambert said. “The Fill the Red Wagon is at the shows in the markets that I play in. People bring supplies for shelters, donations of any kind, dog food, blankets, toys. And it’s really cool because it benefits the local shelter in that town and I get to meet the shelter people. People are always like, ‘How can I help if I can’t donate?’ Basically it’s getting involved in your local shelters in your own community.

“Volunteering your time is priceless, really,” she continued. “Giving the dogs human contact time really increases their chances of adoption.”

MuttNation celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this year, but the singer-songwriter has even bigger plans for the charity moving forward.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” Lambert said. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

To make a pledge to volunteer, or to make a donation, visit MuttNation.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond