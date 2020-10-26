Miranda Lambert on Casting Her Husband in New Music Video: 'You're Cute, You're Here, and You're Free'

Miranda Lambert didn't have to look far when it came to casing her co-star in her new music video for her single "Settling Down," choosing her husband Brendan McLoughlin to play her love interest in the serene clip. "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," Lambert told New York’s Country 94.7.

"I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera," she joked. "It was fun; he did such a great job. And our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville." Lambert added that her farm was "a safe place" to shoot the video and that everyone involved had tested negative for COVID-19 and wore masks. "It's really special to me," she shared of the clip, which starts with Lambert riding a horse in an open field before settling into farm life with her husband.

"Settling Down," which the singer wrote with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, discusses her on-the-road ways and ponders whether staying in one place is worth it, and judging by her display of domestic bliss with McLoughlin, it's clear the answer is yes.

"My mom always told me I was a wild child and a homing pigeon," Lambert shared on Instagram alongside a still from the video. "Settling Down really tells that story. And it’s not just my story. It’s all of our stories."

"Settling Down" follows "Bluebird" as the latest single from the Texas native's 2019 album Wildcard. "Bluebird" reached No. 1 earlier this year and gave Lambert her first solo No. 1 single in six years as well as multiple CMA nominations. Lambert was nominated for seven CMA Awards ahead of the 2020 show, giving her a total of 55 career nominations and making her the most-nominated female artist in the show's history.

"It's crazy," she reflected. "I don't really process it sometimes and then in the moments that I do process it, I am just thankful and grateful but it also makes me want to work harder. Just want to stay in the game and want to be part of this Nashville family. Because it's important and it's my life's work. But music's also my hobby and my passion, so really, it's kind of what I've given my whole life to. So to have it be recognized is nice and is validating and it's also a fire that you need."