Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate First Christmas Together in Texas

It was a merry, but not white, Christmas for Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin! The couple celebrated their first Christmas together as a couple in her home state of Texas, which Lambert shared on social media, along with Lambert’s brother, Luke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 25, 2019 at 11:14am PST

“Merry Texmas Y’all!” Lambert captioned the holiday greeting. In her social media post, the “Bluebird” singer also shared a photo of her Christmas card, which said, “Love from the McLoughlin herd,” and showed off her large menagerie of animals, including eight dogs, two cats, six horses and a miniature horse. It was her love of animals that inspired Lambert to urge her fans to take care of them, especially over the holidays, as well as into the new year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Louise here reminding yall to love a shelter pet this holiday season, and to add volunteering at your local shelter to your 2020 to do list!” Lambert wrote, sharing a photo of one of her rescue dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 22, 2019 at 4:31pm PST

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in January, which is why they are still figuring out what their own traditions will be. When Lambert celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 10, she admitted she wasn’t sure how the two of them would celebrate, or if she was willing to let her husband plan her day on her behalf.

“It’s hard for me to give up control,” Lambert conceded to Taste of Country. “He was like, ‘We could do something on the Sunday,’ because we’re in Orlando the night before, on the 9th, and then we come in and it’s like a 12-hour drive, so we wouldn’t get in until noon. I’m like, ‘Well, we could have a brunch or a dinner, I don’t know.’ He said, ‘Let me plan it.’”

“We’re still new so I haven’t let him plan anything yet,” she added. “Girls are planners. But I trust him. He’s super together. He’s way more together than me, and organized.”

Lambert and McLoughlin got married on Jan. 26, but waited until Feb. 16 to announce that they had tied the knot.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert posted on social media at the time. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Photo Credit: Leah Puttkammer / FilmMagic