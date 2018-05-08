Miranda Lambert Faces Wave of Backlash Over New Cheetos Photo with Dog

A huge animal lover, Miranda Lambert often shares photos of her furry friends on social media. Unfortunately for the singer, her latest shot has sparked a bit of backlash.

On Monday, Lambert shared a snap of a sweet pup with its nose buried in a bag of Cheetos, happily enjoying the cheesy snack.

“Chi”- tos. There may or may not have been a Sunday funday,” the “Tin Man” singer captioned the image, adding the hahstags #leftovers, #chi-tos&Titos, #mutts and #CHIhuahua.

Many of Lambert’s followers immediately used the comments section to troll the star in an educational way, warning the singer of the potential dangers of dogs and plastic bags.

“Dogs can suffocate in chip bags Miranda,” one person wrote, with another adding, “That’s how dogs suffocate.”

Several fans noted that they know how much Lambert loves dogs and wanted to make sure she was aware of the situation.

“I’ve heard it’s not good to let them learn that,” one comment read. “They can suffocate themselves. I know ur a good furbaby mom, but just in case.”

“Girl, be careful with those chips bags,” a second fan wrote. “My friend’s beloved pug died from choking on one after trying to eat the bag as well. Just a warning because I know how much you adore your animals.”

Others shared their own stories in an attempt to shed light on the potentially fatal decision.

“Just repeating with lots of love… please be careful with chip bags,” one user offered. “We lost our chihuahua to a chip bag. He suffocated, this is more common then you know with all size dogs.”

“Please be careful with the bags!” another implored. “A neighbors dog suffocated in a chip bag trying to lick the bag and died.”

As Lambert, or whoever was snapping the photo, was right there with the pup, the situation seemed to be a safe one, though the warning from fans is an important piece of information for any animal lover to know.

Lambert has made no secret of her love for Cheetos over the years, naming the orange snack, along with Tito’s Vodka, as her go-to gift combination to Today in 2017.

“Christmas wouldn’t be the same without this combination,” she said. “It’s my go-to last minute gift.”

She also named the combo as her favorite way to celebrate while taking Cosmopolitan‘s Cosmo Quiz last year.

