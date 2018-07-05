Miranda Lambert’s Awards Remind Her of Sacrifices She Made For Success

Miranda Lambert might be the most-awarded artist in the history of country music, but the trophies don’t necessarily prove her talent, at least according to Lambert. The Texan says the awards and accolades remind her of how hard she worked, and the sacrifices she made along the way.

“When I moved to Nashville, I’d never really had a place to put anything,” Lambert recalls to HITS Daily Double. “It was all in boxes, pretty much my entire career. So then I bought a house, and I was unloading boxes by myself late at night. I had this room, a kind of library place, where I thought, ‘Well, this will be nice to put all my things in.’ The things I’d never really displayed, because I don’t have face plaques all over my house. If you do, that’s a whole other problem.

“But I hung all the plaques on the walls and put all the awards on the shelves, and I couldn’t honestly believe it,” she continues. “I just felt like — for one time in my life, I saw my life’s work in front of my face. I don’t go listen to my records, or go back through and look at stuff. If you do that, you’re not gonna grow. Or get better.”

The multiple honors are not just for her, but for her parents, Rick and Bev Lambert, who made plenty of sacrifices to help their daughter achieve her dreams.

“I just stood there,” recounts the singer of the display. “Then I called my mom and dad on the phone, on speaker. I said, ‘I can’t believe how hard I’ve worked.’ All of this is amazing, but it just ran me through on the other side what I’d given up for it. It hit me in that moment. I’d never thought of it that way. I’m such a little rabbit sometimes — on to the next, on to the next. But I took a picture and sent it to my family, saying, ‘Thanks for doing this with me since I was 17 years old.’”

Lambert is grateful for the success she has found with her music career, but she’s not as fond of the fame that comes with it. After weathering a highly-publicized divorce with Blake Shelton, her personal life has remained the subject of much scrutiny – a side of her success she could do without.

“I never once in my life remember saying, ‘I want to be famous,’” Lambert says. “I remember saying, ‘I wanna be a country singer.’ I remember saying, ‘I wanna be a songwriter.’ I know I wanted to be known, but ‘famous’ was not on my to-do list. It won’t ever be. I’m thankful to be known for music.”

Lambert won the 2018 ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, for “Tin Man.” The double wins brought Lambert’s ACM trophy count to 31, breaking the tie she held with Brooks & Dunn.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tommaso Boddi