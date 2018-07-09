Miranda Lambert Named Artist in Residence at Country Music Hall of Fame

Miranda Lambert has been named as an artist in residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for 2018, making her the fifteenth artist to hold the honor.

“The history that the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum holds is so important,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to be named artist-in-residence for the museum. I’m thankful for this place, where our music can continue to be cherished, and I’m thrilled to be among the esteemed artists who have been honored by this designation.”

As part of the designation, Lambert will perform two shows inside the museum’s CMA Theater in Nashville on Wednesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 26.

Lambert is the most awarded female artist in Country Music Association history and is also the most awarded artist in the history of the Los Angeles-based Academy of Country Music.

“We’re talking about someone who has been the CMA’s top female vocalist a record seven times, selling millions of albums and scoring hit after hit while retaining absolute artistic conviction and credibility. She writes her heart and sings her truth, and her truth resonates,” said museum CEO Kyle Young. “We are honored that she is this museum’s 15th artist-in-residence, the latest in a line of greats that includes some of Miranda’s own musical heroes, like Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Kris Kristofferson, and Buddy Miller.”

Previous performers to be named artists in residence at the hall of fame include Cowboy Jack Clement, Earl Scruggs, Tom T. Hall, Guy Clark, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Douglas, Vince Gill, Buddy Miller, Connie Smith, Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson, Rosanne Cash and Jason Isbell.

Tickets for Lambert’s shows go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. CT and will range from $59.50 to $150 plus fees and can be purchased here.

Before her artist in residence shows, Lambert will hit the road with Little Big Town on the artists’ joint Bandwagon Tour, which has been years in the making and kicks off on July 12.

“We love her,” Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman told Sounds Like Nashville of Lambert. “We were fans first and then friends, and been talking about trying to do something together on the road forever. It’s going to be a true collaboration.”

“It’s going to be a real event,” added Schlapman’s bandmate Karen Fairchild. “I think it’s going to be really special. I hope the fans feel the same way.”

