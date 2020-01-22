Miranda Lambert Added New Band Members For Wildcard Tour

She didn’t get rid of her old band members, but Miranda Lambert did hire some new people to join her band for her current Wildcard Tour. The 36-year-old reveals her band is now bigger than ever, but not just because she wanted a different sound. Instead, Lambert chose to add more band members to help the ones she already has, some who have been with her for years, and she is immensely proud of all of them.

“I’ve got a huge band now because we’ve grown organically over time,” Lambert told Grammy.com. “I’ve got some guys who’ve been with me for 15 to 18 years and I’ve got some guys we just added just because some of them are getting old and can’t play the whole show. [Laughs.] I have a keyboard player who sings great background vocals and my friend Gwen Sebastian who’s an amazing singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re not like fancy on the road,” she continued. “We have a great production right now and a beautiful set, but we just go up there and play the songs. There are not a lot of tricks and craziness and pyro and all that. We rely on how good the band is, and that’s what makes me comfortable.”

Much has changed in Lambert’s music, and her life, since her freshman Kerosene album was released in 2005, but at the core she is who she has always been –– and always will be.

“I’m always trying to reinvent myself and find a new sound, but there’s always such a common thread in my music,” explained the singer. “I think my life actually caught up with my writing. As a young writer, I didn’t have a lot of life to write about, but I worked with other people. ‘Love Is Looking For You’ [from Kerosene] was deep, and I didn’t even get it until I actually lived through it my own self.

“When I hear ‘Mess With My Head,’ which is my new ‘innovative’ song, and then I hear ‘Kerosene,’ I think I’m pretty consistent with my statements and my sounds.”

It was “Mess With My Head” that perhaps stretched Lambert the most, part of her proof that she can still evolve, even after so many years in the business.

“I’m open to new things,” Lambert said. “The way we put music down is all changing so quickly — literally day to day, it can change — and I’m not trying to be too old school. I mean, I’m old-school romantic about putting out country records; that’s just what I do. But I know I want to stay in the game and go with whatever the changes are, so I’m trying to be flexible.”

Lambert is joined on her Wildcard Tour by Cody Johnson and LANCO. Find tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal