ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert Makes History

The 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday night marked a huge milestone for Miranda Lambert, with the singer officially becoming the most awarded artist in ACM history.

Lambert hit the milestone when she won Song of the Year for “Tin Man” during the broadcast, bringing her total trophy count to 31 (one for both artist and songwriter) and breaking the tie she held with Brooks & Dunn.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” she told fans during her acceptance speech.

The “Keeper of the Flame” singer later broke her own record when she won Female Vocalist of the Year, beating out Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire for the honor and moving her record up to 32 wins.

Her win in that category helped her set a different record — even before Sunday’s ceremony, Lambert had won Female Vocalist of the Year more times than any other artist. Her most recent win is her ninth, extending her streak once again.

“I cannot believe this. I really can’t. Thank you so much,” she said in her second acceptance speech of the night. “I love country music. It is my entire life. I dedicate everything I have to it and for y’all to care so much about what I’m doing, I will never, ever take it for granted. Thank you so, so much. Praise Jesus, thank y’all.”

Lambert reflected on her history-making moment backstage, telling PopCulture.com that she always tries to keep moving forward with her craft.

“I just always try to live in the moment I’m in, and then make myself better, and try to be better every other time,” Lambert shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the ACM Awards. “I try to reinvent and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer, and just a better person all around, I guess, and so I don’t dwell on any of the past.”

Lambert’s most recent album, The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, and the singer has toured extensively to promote the set. She recently concluded her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour and will next hit the road on a co-headlining trek with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon Tour in July.

The tourmates celebrated the night together, with a video on Lambert’s Instagram showing the group of friends singing along to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

“ACM Celebration!” Lambert wrote. “@LittleBigTown jumps on the #glamjam bandwagon.”

