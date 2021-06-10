Is Miley Cyrus Starring in a 'KUWTK' Style Reality Show With Dolly Parton?

✖

Miley Cyrus' name had been floated in reports as a potential replacement for Ellen DeGeneres, but one tabloid recently suggested her family could replace the Kardashians and Dolly Parton would join the effort. Earlier this month, the tabloid New Idea claimed Cyrus and her family were in talks with NBCUniversal to develop a reality television series starring her famous family. That is not the truth though.



New Idea claimed Cyrus was in discussions with NBCUniversal for a reality television project featuring her, her siblings Brandi, Trace, and Noah, and parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish. Parton, who is Cyrus' godmother, was set to make a cameo. “I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” Cyrus was quoted as saying. “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love.”

While this is a portion of a quote Cyrus really did say, it was taken entirely out of context, as GossipCop points out. Back in May, Variety reported that Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment signed an overall talent and development pact with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Hopetown, which Cyrus runs with Tish, will develop scripted and unscripted shows for NBCUniversal networks, including NBC, Bravo, E! Network, and Peacock. Cyrus also signed on to appear in three NBCU specials, including the Pride concert special Stand By You for Peacock.

There was no mention of Cyrus starring in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians-style show for NBCU. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU," reads Cyrus' quote that New Idea cherry-picked from. "This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too. We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event."

Cyrus has shown an interest in more than singing and acting, especially during the pandemic. She hosted an Instagram Live show called Bright Minded: Live with Miley. She also starred in two seasons of The Voice as a coach. After DeGeneres announced she was leaving The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Hollywood Reporter noted that NBC might consider Cyrus as a new daytime talk show host. Syndication executives cautioned that idea, noting how Cyrus might be seen as too controversial for advertisers and is too young for the daytime audience. Whatever is up next for Cyrus' career though, it doesn't look like replacing the Kardashians is on her radar.