Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Indistinguishable From One Another While out Jogging

Another day, another instance of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, 20-year-old Ava Phillippe, basically looking like twins — this time while the mother-daughter pair was out jogging in Los Angeles. The two were spotted out on Sunday, April 12, with Witherspoon in all black sporting leggings, sneakers, a hat and sunglasses, while daughter Ava wore a white tank top, black leggings, sneakers and a hat.

Reese Witherspoon goes for a jog with lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Zzlwo1IBde — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 12, 2020

Witherspoon is currently self-quarantining with her husband, Jim Toth, and her three kids — she shares 7-year-old son Tennessee with Toth, and Ava and 16-year-old son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. During an appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, Witherspoon shared that Ava had come home from college at Stanford University to be with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. “My daughter came home from college,” the Oscar winner told Cyrus. “She’s doing college online now, here at the house.”

“She had all this independence, right?” Witherspoon added of Ava. “And she was living her own life. And now, she can’t see her friends, she’s doing online classes… I think a lot about people who are coming home from college — that’s a time where you are trying to individuate,” she continued. “You have to actually kind of move away from your parents’ ideas, you have to move away from their structure and their routine, and create your own and now you have to go backwards. That must be so frustrating to lose that independence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:49pm PDT

As for Deacon, his mom shared that he’s been “feeling really isolated” because he “can’t see his girlfriend.” Tennessee, on the other hand, is thrilled to have his siblings at home. “[He’s] so happy because his 16-year-old brother and sister are home all day,” Witherspoon said.

The mom of three has been sharing plenty of quarantine content with her fans, including a list of inspirational questions that include, “‘What am I grateful for today?” “What expectations of ‘normal’ am I letting go of today?” and “How am I moving my body today?” “How I’ve been starting my day… Love these daily questions from [Molly Stern] that I use to check-in with myself when I wake up in the morning,’” Witherspoon captioned the post, asking, “What other tips do y’all have for creating a new routine?”