Midland's Cameron Duddy and Wife Harper Smith Welcome Baby No. 2

Midland's Cameron Duddy and his wife, photographer Harper Smith, are officially parents of two, welcoming daughter Billie Pierre on Saturday, April 18. Duddy and Smith both announced the news on Instagram on this week, Duddy with a black-and-white photo of the newborn lying atop a pile of blankets. "Welcome Billie Pierre Duddy," he wrote. "The world is yours little one."

Smith shared a slideshow of black-and-white photos of Billie nestled in the blankets that included the same image her husband posted. "My baby girl, Billie Pierre Duddy. 4.18.20...one of the most beautiful, life changing nights in my journey thus far," she wrote. "I now get to wake each morning with a new lease on life, a beautiful son and daughter, and a love for my husband I never thought possible."

On her Instagram Story, Smith shared a video from the hospital in which her husband practiced his singing as Smith was bent over in her hospital bed. "Harper, can you please keep it down," Duddy jokingly told her. "The moment when his jokes no longer made me laugh," Smith captioned the clip. "Thanks [Midland] and [Stagecoach Festival] for the time-sensitive homework!"

It was announced this week that Midland will be one of the included performers for Stagecouch Weekend, an at-home event being broadcast April 24-26 on the same weekend Stagecoach was supposed to take place in California. The festival was postponed until October due to the coronavirus and Stagecouch Weekend will air on SiriusXM The Highway. During his hospital practice session, Duddy appeared to be working on harmonies for Midland's hit "Burn Out" in anticipation of the group's performance on April 25.

Duddy and Smith married in August 2013 on a ranch in Jackson Hole and welcomed their now 4-year-old son, Kitt Cassidy, in 2016. That same year, Duddy founded Midland with bandmates Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson in Dripping Springs, Texas. The group has since released a self-titled EP, two studio albums and a live project. Their latest album, Let It Roll, was released in August 2019. According to Smith, her son seems to be taking after her creative talents — the proud mom has shared several photos on Instagram that Kitt has taken of her, including this sweet moment Kitt captured of his parents.

"We bought Kitt a 35mm camera...this was in his first roll," Smith wrote. "Who is this kid? Oh and Happy Valentine’s Day my love [Cameron Duddy] #kittcassidyshotme."