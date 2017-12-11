Exclusive: Mickey Guyton Releases New Track, Opens up About Being a Woman in Country Music

Country singer Mickey Guyton is done playing “Nice.”

After releasing her debut EP, touring with Brad Paisley, and receiving an ACM nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year, Guyton is spilling about what it’s like to be not just a newcomer, but an up-and-coming artist in a field currently dominated by men.

Now more than ever, Guyton is doing things her way and she’s got a fresh new song to prove it — a track called, “Nice Things.” Don’t be fooled by the title, however, the track is about a love gone wrong — a play off the phrase, “can’t have nice things.”

“Basically, I was the nice thing and the guy couldn’t hold onto me,” Guyton explained in an exclusive interview with Popculture.com. “He tarnished me, he broke me. I’ve never been the same since the relationship because I know too much now.”

Guyton penned the powerful track along with songwriters Stephanie Chapman and Liz Rose, who is well-known for her work with many popular artists, including Taylor Swift, Little Big Town and Gary Allan.

It’s only fitting then, that in addition to the gritty lyrics, the song also has the tonality and vibe of a classic country song.

“It’s one of those songs that kind of pays homage to other influences in my life. Growing up in country music, Dolly Parton was one of those influences,” Guyton said. “It’s a real country song. I miss those songs, as much as I love the stuff that gets played on the radio, and there’s a lot of country listeners that miss that.”

Guyton notes that even though the song was written about a relationship she went through, listeners of all circumstances can relate to it.

“It’s about many different kinds of relationships — friendship, parental relationships,” she said, adding that when you’re in love with someone, you’re temporarily insane.

“You’re literally teetering on the edge of insanity and knowing that anytime you hurt someone, you’re hurting them, their friends and their family, and you’re hurting anybody that cares about someone,” she said.

There’s an important overarching message listeners can interpret from the song, as well, the singer said.

“Life is so much more important than yourself. Whether it’s a person serving you a drink at a bar or passing you in a car, we’re so important. People are so mindless when it comes to everybody else around them. It breaks my heart,” she said.

With such a relatable message, Guyton reveals that she’s already received positive feedback from country music fans.

“We wrote it at a time when ‘bro country’ was at its finest, so I never thought that people would truly appreciate the song,” she admitted. “So we wrote it quite awhile ago and now for people to hear it and appreciate it means a lot.”

Guyton went on to say that the current male-dominated trend in country music has been tough to navigate.

“It’s hard to be a woman in country music. I know a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you’re a black woman,’ but no, it’s just hard to be a woman in country music,” she revealed.

Despite the downside of breaking into the tough industry she loves, Guyton said there’s so much love and support among females in country music.

“We support each other and know we have to fight the good fight. So if one person wins, we all win,” she said.

Be sure to check out Mickey Guyton on Instagram and Twitter.