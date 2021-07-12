Mickey Guyton Announces Debut Album 'Remember Her Name'

✖

Mickey Guyton has officially shared the release date for her upcoming debut album, announcing that Remember Her Name will arrive on Sept. 24. The album features 16 songs, 15 of which Guyton co-wrote, including her career-changing 2020 releases "Black Like Me" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville," Guyton shared in a statement. "This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them." Remember Her Name follows the Grammy nominee's EP Bridges, which was released in September 2020.

Guyton was signed to Capitol Nashville in 2011 and released her first single in 2015, but her early music wasn't giving her the success she was hoping for because she wasn't telling her own story. "My husband and I were having drinks in L.A. and I asked him, 'Why do you think country music isn’t working out for me?'" the Texas native told NBC News. "Because I’d been pursuing country music for five or six years at that point and I hadn’t really had much success. I’ve had some success, but not that much success. He said: 'You're running away from everything that makes you different. You need to write your songs about your experiences. Country music is the truth, right? So write your truth — don't write somebody else's truth.' It was such a life changing conversation for me." See Remember Her Name's full track list below and pre-order the album here.

1. Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

2. All American (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

3. Different (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

4. Love My Hair (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)

5. Lay It On Me (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)

6. Higher (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) 7. Dancing In The Living Room (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)

8. Do You Really Wanna Know (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)

9. Black Like Me (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) 10. Words (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)

11. What Are You Gonna Tell Her? (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) 12. Smoke (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)

13. Rosé (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks)

14. Indigo (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella)

15. If I Were A Boy (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)

16. Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott)