Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee Announce Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee are joining forces on their 2018 Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour, kicking off on Jan. 26 in Stafford, Tex. The multi-city trek reunites two of the stars of the blockbsuter Urban Cowboy movie, who both appeared as themselves in the iconic film.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to tour once again with my good friend,” Gilley shares in a statement. “The Urban Cowboy craze kept my career alive for all of these years, and every night when I go to bed, I thank John Travolta for my amazing career. At 81, I am still rockin’.”

“I’m really, really happy about going out on the road with my good friend Mickey Gilley and doing the ‘Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour’,” adds Lee. “We go back a long time, and it is fun sharing stories and music with the fans. This tour is long overdue, and it is gonna be like old times for you with my good friend – and to me that is a good thing.”

Gilley, who is also serving as a spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote the importance of wearing a seatbelt after his recent car accident, had more than a dozen No. 1 hits in the ’70s and ’80s, including “I Overlooked an Orchid,” “Room Full of Roses,” and “Stand by Me,” which appeared on the Urban Cowboy soundtrack.

Lee also had a string of hits during the same time period, such as “Lookin’ for Love,” “One in a Million” and “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break,” among others

Dates and venues are listed below. More information can be found at the website on Johnny Lee‘s website.

Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour

Jan. 26 – Stafford, Texas – Redneck Country Club

Feb. 4-10 – Country Music Cruise

Feb. 16 – Corinth, Miss. – Corinth Coliseum

Feb. 24 – Kinder, La. – Coushatta Casino

March 17 – Acoma, N.M. – Sky City Casino

March 21-25 – Laughlin, Nev. – Riverside Resort

April 7 – Philadelphia, Miss. – Pearl River Resort

April 14 – Morton, Minn. – Jackpot Junction Casino

April 15-17 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

April 20 – San Angelo, Texas – Spur Arena

April 22-24 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

April 26 – Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho – Coeur D’ Alene Casino

April 28 – St. Michael, N.D. – Spirit Lake Casino

May 4 – Lawton, Okla. – Apache Casino

May 6-8 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 13-15 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 20-22 – Branson, Mo. Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 27-29 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

June 9 – Renfro Valley, Ky. – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

June 10 – Lancaster, Pa. – American Music Theater

June 15 – Fort Worth, Texas – Private show

July 13 – Kansas City, Mo. – Ameristar Casino

July 14 – Newkirk, Okla. – First Council Casino

July 20 – Houston, Texas – The Stampede

Aug. 2 – Winnemucca, Nev. – Winnemucca Convention Center

Aug. 3-4 – Jackpot, Nev. – Cactus Pete’s

Aug. 11 – New Braunfels, Texas – Freheit Country Store

Sept. 2-4 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Sept. 9-11 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Sept. 15 – Midland, Texas – TBA

Sept. 16-18 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Sept. 23-25 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 7-9 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 21-23 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 28-30 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 4-6 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 11-13 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 18-20 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 25-27 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Photo Credit: 117 Entertainment Group