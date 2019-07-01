Michael Ray Fires Back After Carly Pearce Criticized by Social Media Troll

Michael Ray will not allow anyone to slander his future bride, Carly Pearce. When the “Closer to You” singer posted a stunning photo of herself on social media, many fans praised Pearce for her beauty. But one user criticized Pearce, resulting in Ray firing back at the social media troll.

“You are not all that,” the user wrote. “Michael needs someone better than you!”

Ray didn’t waste any time in defending Pearce.

“It doesn’t get any better than her!!” Ray clapped back in response. “You don’t know me! And I will not put up with anyone putting her down. Go find Jesus.”

This is unfortunately not the first time Pearce has had to deal with rude behavior on social media. Earlier this year, the Kentucky native spoke out, while on her co-headlining The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, after a couple people commented on her body, making rude (and false) comments about her being overweight.

“Last night, I got off stage on a high from an amazing show in Iowa, where I headlined my second show of the weekend, hearing the entire crowd sing the words to my songs,” Pearce wrote. “I checked my messages as I do every night after a show because I love y’all and love to see the fun you’ve had at the show, and then I saw these two messages.”

“Honestly I’m still in disbelief but I wanted to share this with you because I feel like this is important (especially for women) to see that WORDS ARE POWERFUL [and] no matter what, think before you speak and BE KIND,” she continued. “Body Shaming [and] Bullying ARE NEVER OKAY.”

Those comments also elicited a response from Ray, show said, “I am so proud of you for doing this! You are the most beautiful human inside and out. I love you babe.”

Pearce later spoke out about the incident, explaining why she felt the need to confront the body shamers.

“It was difficult for me to post. Nobody wants to show the bad pictures when you can post the wonderful photos from the [tour] photographers,” Pearce told Runner’s World. “I always want to remain true to who I am, and show that I go through this too.”

Pearce, who is already in great shape, is in the final stages of wedding planning to Ray, while crossing the country serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Jason Davis