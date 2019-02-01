Michael Ray Reveals Favorite Part of Wedding Planning With Carly Pearce

Michael Ray is opening up about wedding plans with fellow singer, Carly Pearce. Although there is much to be decided, Ray says the entire process has been, perhaps surprisingly, quite easy for the couple.

“It’s going great,” Ray told PopCulture.com. “We have our first meeting coming up soon, and it’s just been a lot of fun. She found her dress, so that’s been a cool time. Obviously I won’t see that until the day. It happens. It’s been so fun. It’s been very easy. We’re both very laid back and kind of come from the same cloth.

“We have the same taste,” he continued. “It’s been very easy and very fun to be a part of it and to watch her and her mom have these moments together. It’s been really cool for me to see them have so much fun with finding the dress and picking out the flowers and doing all this stuff. It’s been a really cool time.”

Pearce previously told PopCulture.com that she knew Ray would propose, but she didn’t know when, which Ray echoed.

“I said, ‘When I propose, what’s your dream? Have you ever thought of that?’ She’s like, ‘No, I think you’ll just know,’” Ray recalled. “I was like, ‘All right.’ Made it easy and hard for me, all at the same time.”

The wedding planning is something Pearce never thought about until she met Ray.

“I’m really excited and enjoying it,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.”

The couple have yet to announce a wedding date, but Ray has plenty to keep him busy. In addition to a busy touring schedule, performing solo shows and heading overseas for the C2C Festival, as well as a few more shows with Old Dominion, he is also watching his current single, “One That Got Away,” climb up the charts, while he is also already thinking about new music.

“I’m writing better songs than I’ve ever written, and I’m singing better than I’ve ever sang,” boasted Ray. “The shows are better than ever before, and I feel that. It just makes me excited to be in this moment and in this season of my life to where I’m excited to make this third record and I know what I want to say. I’m living in the moment, I’m taking everything in.

“‘One That Got Away’ is Top 15, and I’m not taking anything for granted,” he added. “I just want to make sure that I’m just preparing and trying to capture what’s going on right now so we can have it ready for when the day comes and we get back in the studio to cut the third album.”

“One That Got Away” is from his latest Amos album, which is available for purchase on his website.

