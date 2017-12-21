Michael Ray Speaks out After DUI Arrest

Michael Ray is speaking out after his DUI arrest earlier today (Dec. 20). The singer, who was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis oil after accidentally hitting a car in front of him in a drive-thru at McDonald’s early this morning in his hometown of Eustis, Fla., is taking full responsibility for his actions — and vows to make better choices.

“I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation,” Ray shares in a statement to People. “I am so very sorry for the disappointment these events have caused everyone. I know it will take time; however, I will do everything I can to rebuild your trust.”

Ray, who was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady when he walked, according to the police report. He failed a series of sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test. The 29-year-old was booked into the Lake County jail, charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis oil. Ray was held on $6000 bond.

Ray released his self-titled freshman album in 2015, which included the No.1 hit, “Kiss You in the Morning.” His latest single, “Get to You,” is from an upcoming sophomore album, expected to be released in 2018. Ray has toured with artists like Sam Hunt, Brantley Gilbert and Darius Rucker, and is scheduled to headline several of his own shows in 2018.