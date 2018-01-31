Michael Ray Cites Gary Allan, John Rich as Major Career Influences

Singer Michael Ray is ready to make his mark on the county music scene, but he didn’t get to where he is today without a few inspiring voices behind him.

Speaking to All Access, Ray shared a few of his influences when it comes to music, starting with country singer Gary Allan.

“He had this cool, new West Coast sound. His songs were so real that you feel it in his voice over the radio,” Ray said of Allan. “I remember the first time I heard one of his songs — it was ‘It Would Be You’ — I made my dad buy me the CD, and I think I learned every song on that album.”

He added that he is influenced by the ’90s sound, as well as lyrics of Allan’s songs and other music.

“When I’m listening and writing songs and creating a record, I pull a lot from the ’90s rock, and I also listen to the lyrics of songs like ‘It Would Be You’ and all these other great songs.”

Ray also credited Big & Rich member John Rich as someone who inspires him today with his drive and attitude.

“When you get around people with that amount of passion and drive like John has, it’s contagious,” he explained. “I think that’s why you try to surround yourself with people that have that drive and vision of always being an artist and always wanting to pursue it, but how to branch out, help another artist out, to keep an ear out for a song that maybe it’s not for me, but hearing it for so-and-so.

“Being around him,” Ray added, “you just shut up and listen and learn from artists like him that have a mindset in not only music but business.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com