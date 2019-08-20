Michael Ray Announces He Will Headline 2019 CMT on Tour: ‘I’m so Honored’

Michael Ray will be the next headliner for this year’s CMT on Tour! The singer will be joined by Jimmie Allen and sister duo, Walker County. Ray, who previously headlined his own Nineteen Tour earlier this year, is spending the next several weeks out with Brantley Gilbert, on Gilbert’s Not Like Us Tour, before he will return to headliner status.

“I’m so honored to be headlining CMT on Tour,” Ray said in a statement, via CMT. “I’ve noticed that after the CMT tour, you can see the trajectory of the year ahead, and many of the artists who have participated in the past end up having one of the best years of their careers. I think CMT has a great way of putting a package together that really sets up artists for the next chapter.”

“Michael Ray is a proven road warrior who has developed an undeniable connection with his fans, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as headliner for this year’s tour,” added Leslie Fram, SVP, Music and Talent, CMT. “Joining the line-up are two very exciting acts: Jimmie Allen, who is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in country music, and Walker County, a young duo who promises to be one of our next strong female artists. We look forward to a fantastic tour with these rising stars!”

Ray also shared the news on social media, revealing that tickets for most shows will be available this week.

“I’m so excited to be headlining #cmtontour with @jimmieallen and @walkercounty this fall,” gushed Ray. “@CMT tours have taken some incredible artists to the next level and I’m honored to be part of that legacy. Tickets on sale for most shows Friday. LETS GO!”

The first round of shows can be found below, although more shows are expected to be added. Visit Ray’s website for ticket and venue information.

CMT on Tour Dates:

October 17: Greensboro, North Carolina (Cone Denim Entertainment Center)

October 18: Birmingham, Alabama (Iron City)

November 1: Grand Rapids, Michigan (20 Monroe Live)

November 2: Fort Wayne, Indiana (The Clyde Theatre)

November 22: Lexington, Kentucky (Tipsy Cow Bar)

November 23: Macon, Georgia (The Crazy Bull)

December 5: New York, New York (The Gramercy Theatre)

December 6: Sayreville, New Jersey (Starland Ballroom)

December 7: Clifton Park, New York (Upstate Concert)

Photo Credit: Getty images / Dominik Bindl