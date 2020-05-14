Melissa Etheridge's Message About Son Beckett Cypher's Death Leaves Fans Weeping

Melissa Etheridge saddened fans Wednesday when she announced that her son, Beckett Cypher, died from an opioid addiction at the age of 21. The "Come To My Window" singer posted a heartfelt message to her social media followers explaining her grief.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today," she wrote. "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me," she concluded. A few hours earlier, a tweet posted from her account by her team announced that she would not be performing a previously scheduled concert at home. "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read.

Etheridge shared Beckett with her ex-partner, Julie Cypher, with whom she also has a daughter, 23-year-old Bailey. Cypher gave birth to both children, whose biological father was later revealed to be singer David Crosby. Fans immediately took to social media to send condolences to Etheridge; continue scrolling to read their reaction to the tragic news of Beckett's death.