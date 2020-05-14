Melissa Etheridge's Message About Son Beckett Cypher's Death Leaves Fans Weeping
Melissa Etheridge saddened fans Wednesday when she announced that her son, Beckett Cypher, died from an opioid addiction at the age of 21. The "Come To My Window" singer posted a heartfelt message to her social media followers explaining her grief.
"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today," she wrote. "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."
"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me," she concluded. A few hours earlier, a tweet posted from her account by her team announced that she would not be performing a previously scheduled concert at home. "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read.
Etheridge shared Beckett with her ex-partner, Julie Cypher, with whom she also has a daughter, 23-year-old Bailey. Cypher gave birth to both children, whose biological father was later revealed to be singer David Crosby. Fans immediately took to social media to send condolences to Etheridge; continue scrolling to read their reaction to the tragic news of Beckett's death.
"I am so terribly sorry for your tragic loss!"
Melissa, Julie, Linda, Family, I am so terribly sorry for your tragic loss! So shocking and heartbreaking, there are no words - I am here loving you.— Paula Cole (@paulacolemusic) May 14, 2020
So sorry that Beckett had to go through that. I know you did all you could to help him. Rest In Peace Sending love and prayers to your family 💔— Sherry Brusco (@beachbumnj) May 14, 2020
"No parent should have to feel the loss of their child."
Praying for your family Melissa. Totally and utterly heartbreaking. No parent should have to feel the loss of their child.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 14, 2020
Thank you for your honesty and vulnerability and there are truly no words for your loss.— Jessi Gold (@drjessigold) May 14, 2020
'May your beloved son Rest In Peace."
I’m so very very sorry for your tremendous loss. May your beloved son Rest In Peace. God bless you & your family.— Nancy Hernandez (@nanelvisfan) May 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Julie, Bailey, Linda and the rest of the family. Addictions are never easy&we always think what else we could have done or do. In the end we can only accept what we can conrol and let go of what we can't.Beckett fly free angel. No more pain.— EmmyP21 (@P21Emmy) May 14, 2020
I am so sorry, Melissa. I know this loss. It's brutal, unapologetic, and gut-wrenching. Sending all my love and deep sympathy.— Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) May 14, 2020
"My heart breaks with yours."
Many of Etheridge's followers told of their own pain of losing a loved one to addiction.
My heart breaks with yours. My beautiful son Brice lost his battle with addiction on March 12, 2020.He was 23 years old.— Michelle F Makris (@MichFriedMak) May 14, 2020
Mother to mother this grief is unsurpassed. My husband and I are now soldiers in the fight against opioid abuse.
Sending you peace and light💔 pic.twitter.com/Kbjt0Vot4x
Melissa, my daughter almost lost that battle and is now in the recovery profession of help. One thing she has told me is that IT’S NOT YOUR FUALT! I’m so sorry for your pain.😞🙏🏻— Jack Ives (@JackSIves) May 14, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss, I too lost a child to opioid addiction. I feel your pain ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zGEOy95s0Q— Janet (@FloridaJanet13) May 14, 2020
"Such a horrible thing."
Such a horrible thing. Opiods are the devil's work. My sister has been fighting it over 20 yrs now she's in prison but somehow they get it in there too. God bless you— theresa tornatore (@ttornatore1) May 14, 2020
We have been struggling too with a son for over two years with the same problem. You never know when it's too much for them to handle. Prayers to the survivors and those that have loved and suffered with those they have lost.— Laura (@stlbbqer) May 14, 2020
I am a nurse in Boston in the Emergency Department and see this everyday. So sad. These kids don’t choose this as a way to live. No one would choose this life. We need to help these kids by finding them detox facilities that are longer than 1 month. So sad. God bless your family.— chefkitkat (@chefkitkat1) May 14, 2020
"The truth is, you can't blame yourself."
Some wrote to ask Etheridge not to blame herself.
I am so beyond sad for your loss! I know hearing word from a stranger probably does not help, but please know that my heart is broken for you. Opioid addiction I a horrible disease. I pray someday they can cure it.— Cheryl Mollé (@cheryl_molle) May 14, 2020
Please accept all my love and prayers.
Seeing you question yourself is heartbreaking. I work w/ opioid addicts. I’ve seen enabling to tough love, to EVERY type of treatment. There is no silver bullet. The truth is, you can’t blame yourself. Recovery can only come from within that person.
Sending love your way.— elatticus 😷 (@elatticus) May 14, 2020
I'm so sorry you lost your son. Addiction is the devil and the struggle is real. I have a loved one that struggles. I see the pain in his eyes. God bless you and your family.😭 😥— tink 🐰🐇🐰 (@tinkerbelledc) May 14, 2020
"We're sending the light back to you!"
Love you, Melissa. Your music has given your fans so much strength. We're sending the light back to you! Stay strong!— Dr. Derek Price, DBA (@CHATennisGuy) May 14, 2020
🙏🙏🙏 there is no greater tragedy than losing a child.
May you someday find peace. ❤️— Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) May 14, 2020