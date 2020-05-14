Melissa Etheridge's Daughter Bailey Speaks out About Brother Beckett Cypher's Death

✖

Bailey Cypher, the daughter of Melissa Etheridge, has addressed the death of her brother, Beckett Cypher. In an Instagram post, she shared a trio of photos of her and her late brother and offered a brief, heartfelt memorial in the caption.

"I don't know what to say," she wrote. "Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you, Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bailey Cypheridge (@baicypheridge) on May 13, 2020 at 6:44pm PDT

Cypher's post comes not long after Etheridge herself formally addressed the loss in an Instagram post of her own. "Today I joined hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," the singer wrote.

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she continued. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Both Bailey and Beckett with the children of Etheridge and Julie Cypher, who were born in 1987 and 1988, respectively. They were both children were born via artificial insemination, and their biological father was revealed to be singer David Crosby. The death of Etheridge's son announced by one of Etheridge's team members through her official Twitter account Wednesday. "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read.

Back in 2000, both Etheridge and Crosby were interviewed on 60 Minutes to discuss their family situation, which was considered unique two decades ago. "I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day," Etheridge said at the time. "What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game."