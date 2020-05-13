Melissa Etheridge Fans Shocked Over Her Son Beckett Cypher's Death

Fans of Melissa Etheridge have been offering the singer support after the announcement that her son, Beckett Cypher, has died at the age of 21. The tweet was posted by Etheridge's team to her official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read. Beckett Cypher was the child of Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher. The couple first welcomed daughter Bailey in February of 1997 and son Beckett followed the next year. Both children were born via artificial insemination, whose father was later revealed to be singer David Crosby.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

As news about Cypher's death continues to circulate, Rich Eisen, the host of The Rich Eisen Show and an outlet for her to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs, had offered his condolences to the singer. "My condolences to you and your whole family, Melissa," Eisen tweeted on Wednesday. He, of course, was just one of countless fans who reached out to Etheridge to offer their support.