Melissa Etheridge Fans Shocked Over Her Son Beckett Cypher's Death
Fans of Melissa Etheridge have been offering the singer support after the announcement that her son, Beckett Cypher, has died at the age of 21. The tweet was posted by Etheridge's team to her official Twitter account on Wednesday.
"We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read. Beckett Cypher was the child of Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher. The couple first welcomed daughter Bailey in February of 1997 and son Beckett followed the next year. Both children were born via artificial insemination, whose father was later revealed to be singer David Crosby.
We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020
As news about Cypher's death continues to circulate, Rich Eisen, the host of The Rich Eisen Show and an outlet for her to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs, had offered his condolences to the singer. "My condolences to you and your whole family, Melissa," Eisen tweeted on Wednesday. He, of course, was just one of countless fans who reached out to Etheridge to offer their support.
So sorry for your loss! Sending prayers for you and your family. May your higher power comfort you during this difficult time. Please take care of yourself!— Janet Bemiss (@zakbemiss) May 13, 2020
Melissa, Linda, Bailey, Johnny Rose and Miller, #EtheridgeNation is holding you all so tight. Our hearts are broken for you. Our deepest condolences to you and all who are hurting at this time. 💔😔— #EtheridgeNation (@EtheridgeNation) May 13, 2020
All my love goes out to melissa etheridge for loosing her son RIP angel fly high 🖤— Victoria☁️ (@Ariqburrito) May 13, 2020
So sad to hear about Beckett Etheridge (Cypheridge) untimely passing. He was 21 years old. My heart goes out to Melissa Etheridge. As a mother, I am devastated for her. So tragic. I’m so sorry.— Christina (@duffygirl8) May 13, 2020
My heart is heavy for Melissa Etheridge, whose son Beckett Cypher has died at the young age of 21. Nothing is harder than a parent losing their child. We are with you, Melissa.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2020
all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett ... no words #onlylove— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 13, 2020
Melissa and family, all of those who you have helped through all of the craziness, without even personally knowing us, are holding you close in our hearts. Please know that we feel the love you send out and are sending healing thoughts and love to you during this difficult time.— cheryl mehok (@cmeh63) May 13, 2020
My heart goes out to you Melissa and Julie. Sending love and light.— Joanna Johnson (@JoannaJohnson31) May 13, 2020
This is so shocking. My heart is breaking. Such a young soul. You just mentioned your dear son and playing badminton with him. You are all in my thoughts & prayers during this most tragically difficult time. Sending you warm hugs & heartfelt love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— hella ross (@helskigirl) May 13, 2020
Oh, Melissa, Bailey, and Linda. Devastating news! We are all so sorry for you and your family. Please know you always have support from your fan family and @EtheridgeNation any time and in any way you need. We love you, Melissa.🙏🏼— EnergyThatSurrounds🐼🚴🏼♂️🎸🇦🇺 (@groovypanda) May 13, 2020