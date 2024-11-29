Young actress Eillene Otieno has died, according to African media outlets. The Kenyan actress died on Saturday after suffering a leg infection. Tributes have popped up on social media, with the the main death notice surfacing at Sinema Focus, a site that covers “stories that matter from the Kenyan film, TV and theatre industry and beyond.”

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eillene Otieno who passed away yesterday due to complications from a leg infection,” the site reported on Sunday via Instagram.

Eillene played Senje in the TV show Igiza, which aired on Showmax. Her IMDB profile credits her as appearing in six episodes of the program, which is a thriller about warring sisters “set against the backdrop of Nairobi’s fashion industry and the money laundering business.” Sinema Focus also noted her appearances in Shanga and Black & Blue.

Mourners took to Instagram to honor the late actress. Comments included, “rest with the angels Senje,” “Rest peacefully mamaa,” and “Whaaaaat? Omg. Eternal rest grant unto Eillene O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.”

Over on Facebook, friends mourned her, as well. Isaac Kimiywi wrote, “My heart is heavily broken today … I don’t know how to put it in words , I don’t know how to put it in action , I’ll just leave it to You … RIP my dear , you were a bust of energy and joy, and you will be missed totally, when this music fades , may another song make you happy and glad in Heaven … you have left a mark , you are loved , you are treasured and you will be remembered totally.”

Erike Kalume wrote, “I am completely short of words to express this loss. Eillene Otieno, (I) can’t believe you have left us. This world isn’t our home. RIP sis.”

Otieno’s age, place of death and memorial details were not available as of press time.