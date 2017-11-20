Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis Dead at 85

Country music legend Mel Tillis died early Sunday morning. He was 85.

Tills’ publicist confirmed the news to The Tennessean. The Country Music Hall of Famer died at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida.

The outlet is reporting the believed cause of death as respiratory failure.

Tills’ official cause of death and funeral arrangements are not available at this time.

The country legend is known for his long-running career, which featured more than 60 albums and numerous hits singles. Among his biggest hits were “Coca Cola Cowboy,” “I Ain’t Never” and “Memory Maker.”

In addition to his own solo career, Tillis was also a prominent songwriter in Nashville.

He wrote Kenny Rogers’ “Ruby (Don’t Take Your Love to Town),” and Waylon Jennings’ “Mental Revenge.” He co-wrote “Detroit City,” which was recorded by Tom Jones and Bobby Bare. He also co-wrote Brenda Lee’s hit “Emotions.”

Tillis is survived by his partner Kathy DeMonaco, six children, six grandchildren, one great-grandson and one brother.