Martina McBride Releases New Cookbook, ‘Martina’s Kitchen Mix’

Martina McBride’s second cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, was released on Tuesday, Oct. 30. The book follows her 2014 debut, Around the Table: Recipes and Inspiration for Gatherings Throughout the Year, but McBride says her latest one focuses much more one one of her favorite subjects: food!

“It’s much more just a cookbook, rather than the entertaining angle,” McBride shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We do have tips and stuff in there, but it’s really just about how I’m cooking now. I’m a home cook. I’m not a trained chef, so for me, the idea of writing a new book was just about really showing people how I’m cooking now in my own kitchen, and the way it’s grown and changed from the last cookbook, which is, now I cook more fish. There are recipes in this book that are probably a little healthier, but then there’s also just recipes with a lot of cheese, because I love cheese.”

“So, it’s a good balance, which is how I think we live life,” she continued. “Everything in moderation. Really, it doesn’t really have an angle. It’s just a collection, like those old-fashioned cookbooks. It’s just a collection of recipes that I’m actually cooking for my friends and family, that I think are delicious.”

The 52-year-old included some of her own family favorites, including one holiday tradition.

“We’re not really a big turkey family, so I always make a pot roast on Christmas,” McBride revealed. “My mom always made pot roast. So, I make a pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, and then, we have a thing called the fluff salad, which is pretty strange, but delicious, and it’s a little bit more like candy than a salad. I actually have talked about it for years with my fans and stuff, and finally ended up putting the recipe in this new cookbook. So, if you’re curious about what Fluff salad is, it’ll be in the book.”

McBride will also be sharing her culinary skills in her new cooking show, Martina’s Table, premiering on Nov. 18 on the Food Network.

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking and love to cook for my friends and family,” explained the singer. “Having a show on Food Network is a dream come true. We’ve filmed the first season and it’s been so fun and exciting to be able to share some of my favorite recipes and stories.”

It’s a busy season for McBride. She also just released her latest holiday album, It’s the Holiday Season, and will kick off her Christmas tour, The Joy of Christmas Tour, on Nov. 23. Find dates at MartinaMcBride.com.

Purchase My Kitchen Mix here.

Photo courtesy of the Food Network