Martina McBride to Host Cooking Show, ‘Martina’s Table,’ on Food Network

Martina McBride is getting her own cooking show, Martina’s Table, on the Food Network! The singer, who will release her second cookbook, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life this fall, will show how she cooks everyday meals for her family, along with special occasions with her famous friends.

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking and love to cook for my friends and family,” said McBride in a statement. “Having a show on Food Network is a dream come true. We’ve filmed the first season and it’s been so fun and exciting to be able to share some of my favorite recipes and stories.”

“Martina McBride has shared her love of music for years, impressing audiences around the globe and earning industry accolades. Now, she is sharing her passion for cooking and entertaining with fans, showcasing even more of her impressive talents in the kitchen,” said Courtney White, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. “With her creative recipes and inviting personality, everyone will feel welcome at Martina’s Table.”

The Kansas native previously hinted that she would love to follow in the footsteps of fellow country singer, Trisha Yearwood, who also has her own Food Network show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

“I’d love to do a cooking show, actually,” McBride shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I think it would be so much fun. I mean, it seems like a natural progression, and I love watching those shows on TV. It’d be kind of a dream come true.”

McBride didn’t reveal that a cooking show was already in the works, but she did acknowledge how busy her life already is. In addition to the release of Martina’s Kitchen Mix, the married mother of three is also releasing another Christmas album, It’s the Holiday Season, and will kick off her The Joy of Christmas Tour on Nov. 23 in support of the record.

“I think I’ve got my hands full right now with the Christmas stuff and the cookbook, which will go on past Christmas, of course,” McBride acknowledged. “Right now, all I can see is my immediate couple of months, which is jam-packed, until December 18th, or something. But it’s all fun stuff. I’m so lucky, because everything that I get to do in the next few months is all stuff that I really am going to enjoy, and have fun with. And you know, as you get older, you appreciate it more too.”

“There’s not much of me complaining anymore about being too tired, or ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got so much to do,’” she added. “It’s kind of like, ‘Yeah! Bring it on!’ So, your perspective changes. I’m really grateful.”

Martina’s Table will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. ET on the Food Network.

