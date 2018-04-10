Maren Morris Releases Video For Latest Single, ‘Rich’

Maren Morris has released the video for her latest single, “Rich.” The song is the fourth single from her 2016 Hero album.

In the Western-themed video, Morris plays a bounty hunter, singing lines from the song like, “If I had a dollar every time that I swore you off / And a twenty every time that I picked up when you called / And a crisp new Benjamin for when you’re here then gone again / And a dollar every time I was right about you after all / Boy I’d be rich, head to toe Prada / Benz in the driveway, yacht in the water,” alongside her real-life husband, Ryan Hurd, who plays her caught fugitive. The “Rich” video also stars the singer’s real-life friends and bandmates.

“Ryan looks really good in it,” Morris shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Ryan looks better than I do in it … I think a lot of people were thinking we would go super Vegas-y with it. But, I think we just wanted to do something unexpected and Ryan has never been in a video of mine.”

Morris rode a horse in the video, which she admitted she was initially hesitant to do. But although Morris and the rest of her cast do a stellar job in the video, the Texas native says the director, TK McKamy, deserves most of the credit.

“It’s the last single from the record,” said Morris. “And TK McKamy who did the ‘Craving You’ video directed ‘Rich.’ So he just had such a great treatment for it and he’s bada– himself so it’s gonna be really cool.”

Morris just wrapped up her honeymoon with Hurd, and will hit the road this summer with Niall Horan, playing plenty of overseas dates.

“I’m hoping to get out of my comfort zone this summer,” said Morris. “We’re going to South America. I’m getting out of my comfort zone by traveling this much. I might go on the golf course and witness a game or two. I’m under the impression he’ll be doing that a lot, so I don’t know. I’ll need to talk to him.”

“He’s a great dude,” Morris continued. “I think he’s so rootsy and I love that all the One Direction guys, now that they’re doing solo stuff right now – they’re all so different. And they are true artists and they’re very different from each other but it’s all so fascinating to watch and to listen to. So, I’m excited to see what his fans are like on the road. It’s gonna be a fun summer.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/MarenMorris