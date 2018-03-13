Maren Morris Says Fiance Ryan Hurd ‘Looks Really Good’ in Her Upcoming ‘Rich’ Video

Maren Morris’ latest single, “Rich,” from her freshman Hero album, isn’t autobiographical for her, at least not any more. The song, which says, “If I had a dollar every time that I swore you off / And a twenty every time that I picked up when you called / And a crisp new Benjamin for when you’re here then gone again / And a dollar every time I was right about you after all / Boy I’d be rich, head to toe Prada / Benz in the driveway, yacht in the water,” was written by Morris, along with Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz, before Morris fell in love with her soon-to-be husband, Ryan Hurd.

But while Morris won’t reveal too much about the video for the new song, she does divulge that Hurd will star in the video, along with Morris.

“Ryan looks really good in it,” Morris shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Ryan looks better than I do in it. It’s a Western … I think a lot of people were thinking we would go super Vegas-y with it. But, I think we just wanted to do something unexpected and Ryan has never been in a video of mine. So, I was like, ‘We’re getting married in a month I think you owe me this.’ And so, he’s the cowboy in it and it was the most fun easy shot I’ve ever done. I kind of conquered my fear of horses. I had a very nice horse.”

The 27-year-old says the video for “Rich” is a good way to wrap up Hero, and get ready for her sophomore album.

“I don’t want to give too much away cause my label’s already said I’ve given too much away but I’m just so excited about it,” adds Morris. “It’s the last single from the record and we get to do this crazy badass western video for it. And TK McKamy who did the [Thomas Rhett and Morris duet] ‘Craving You’ video directed ‘Rich.’ So he just had such a great treatment for it and he’s badass himself so it’s gonna be really cool.”

As Morris prepares for her next set of tunes, she admits she her feelings and emotions are a lot different than when she wrote the songs for Hero, thanks in part to her relationship with Hurd.

“Ryan and I have been together over two years so the majority of this albums’ songs have been written at the time I’ve been with him,” Morris explains. “So, it’s a lot more love songs, I’m just a happier human being this time around. I was going through a break-up during Hero, or before Hero, and this time I’m not as mopey and brooding. There will still be some of those songs but for the most part it’s very jovial and just happy to be alive. Happy to be here and do what I love and have found my partner in life so.”

