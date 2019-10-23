Maren Morris Pregnant: Ryan Hurd Reveals New Baby Bump Photo of Wife Alongside Announcement

Maren Morris is pregnant, with the “GIRL” singer announcing the news by sharing a photo of her growing belly, along with revealing the baby being a boy. Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, also shared the good news on social media, along with a black and white photo of the couple, showing off Morris’ growing baby bump.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!” Hurd wrote alongside the picture. “Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

Morris also shared the good news on social media, only a couple days after wrapping up her mostly sold-out Girl: The World Tour.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris and Hurd wed in 2018, with the couple acknowledging early on that they wanted to have children.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” Morris admitted to PEOPLE. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

Morris’ debut single, and title track, from GIRL, landed at the top of the charts. She is back at radio with “The Bones,” which was inspired by Hurd.

“It was a day when I was writing in Nashville, and Laura [Veltz] brought the title, ‘The Bones,’” Morris said about the story behind the song. “She’s always so good at bringing stuff like that to the table, and it’s always like a weird title. That’s why she and I get along so well is, I’m willing to get weird. But she also knows how to make it so sentimental and real life. We just started talking about how gracious we were with our relationships at the time. I was really feeling so solidified in my relationship with my then-fiancé and now husband, she was so feeling so amazing with her marriage and her children. Jimmy [Robbins] just found out that his wife was pregnant.

“It was just like we all were super solid with our partners, and so writing this song about the bones of a house – even if a hurricane comes, a storm, the wolves come, the structure of the house is still standing,” she continued. “The foundation is still there, so you can rip it down to the studs and the foundation of this relationship isn’t going anywhere.”

A due date for the couple’s first child has yet to be announced.

