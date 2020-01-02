Maren Morris Vows Pregnant Band Member Annie Clements Won’t Have to Choose Between Work and Motherhood

If Maren Morris happens to take the stage in the early part of 2020, she won’t be the only one showing off a pregnant belly. The singer’s guitar player, Annie Clements, is also pregnant, with Morris sharing a photo of both of their expanding stomachs on social media, vowing Clements would still have a job after her maternity leave ends.

“So unbelievably happy for you [Annie Clements]!” Morris wrote on social media. “I love that we’ll get to experience this new-mom-on-the-road life together. I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose. I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women. So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine.”

Morris finding out she was pregnant with a boy was only part of a whirlwind 2019 that Morris was ready to move on from, and embrace the new year.

“Thank you for being so sweet & patient with me these last couple weird/wonderful few months,” Morris tweeted to her fans as the year ended. “2019 has been full of loss but also so much gain. Excited to start writing again, meet this beautiful boy + also bring some really special shows into the fold. Seeing 2020 finally.”

Morris isn’t the only one who is eager to become a parent. Hurd is also ready to become a father, and promises he will give his new job all he has.

“I’m gonna be the best dad,” Hurd told PopCulture.com. “We’re thrilled. We’re getting used to the idea still and learning a lot. Neither one of us knows what we’re doing, but it’s just been such an amazing time in our lives.”

Morris as of now doesn’t have any tour dates scheduled for the first part of 2020, meaning that Morris and Clements may not get to show off their pregnant bellies together in public anymore. Morris is working on new music, which she says will likely be influenced by her new role as a mother. Her latest album, GIRL, won the CMA Award for Album of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Image Group LA